Faith Time: Starting the New Year with hope and optimism

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Meghan Brown with 3 Circle Church. We’ll all be celebrating the New Year this week. It’s become cliché at this point to say 2020 is a bad year and point to hope for the New Year. How do you start the new year on the right foot?

Guest: Well, 2020 has been a crazy year for sure. For me, it is really easy to get caught up in the chaos and the disruption, but there are also a lot of really great things that have come out of this year. It has not looked like we thought it would, but it has been fruitful, and good in its own way.

Each year I have this tradition of writing down “The Big 5”. I write down 5 things I am glad I did, 5 things I wish I would have done, 5 accomplishments, 5 obstacles, and 5 goals for the new year. It helps me to reflect on the past year (good and bad) and plan and pray for the future. It helps me over the years remember the faithfulness of God.

Anchor: 2020 has been generally a year of doom and gloom and pessimism, how do people of faith get out of that rut?

Guest: I think we have to remind ourselves daily where we place our hope. Our hope is not in the surrounding world, not in the government leaders, not in a vaccine, or even in our health. Our hope is in Jesus and we must remind ourselves that He is good.

Anchor: When it comes to “New Year’s Resolutions” are they generally helpful or disappointing in your experience?

Guest: I like to call them goals…:) I am such a list, task person that they help me to give the next year direction and hope. I love the focus of them and giving you the motivation to do something new. So I like them personally. I don’t think that they should define your success for the year but they can be helpful!

Anchor: In a year that’s been marked by a lot of loss, how can we cherish this season and find joy in it?

Guest: Just remember that in a changing world, our God never changes. He is still the Prince of Peace that was given to us so long ago. Take a few moments today and take inventory of your life, take heart, and recall that God was faithful then, and He is STILL faithful now.