MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith. Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. And joining us this morning is Jeff Gardner with Daphne Baptist Church. We are getting into the spring storm season, closer to hurricane season. Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is an agency that’s really made up of volunteers from Baptist churches to respond after disasters. You have hands-on experience with this organization. Your first deployment was to this area in 2020 after Hurricane Sally. So what did you learn in that experience?

Guest: Oh, my. Chad, I never dreamed that my first deployment with Southern Baptist disaster relief would actually be in my own backyard. But we learned a lot through that experience. One thing I learned is that storms are no respecter of persons. Yeah, we had all kinds of damage around the area and we had them in every kind of home, every kind of family that you could imagine. But I learned that we do have a lot of good folks around Mobile County that are willing to pitch in and help out in situations like that.

Anchor: How did this time during Sally affect you?

Guest: I’d say a big way it affected me was that it? It taught me the truth of that expression that we find in God’s Word that it is more blessed to give than to receive. You know, I got to share with a lot of different people, pray with a lot of people around and things. And so we spent a lot of time doing those sorts of things with people as a chaplain.

But then also I got a field commission as an assessor. And so that put a whole new level of work on it and what we were doing. So we had a lot of experience. I had a lot of opportunities to be able to tell people or look at people’s situations they were in and be able to help them with what needed to be done in their homes.