Faith Time: Rosh Hashanah 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rabbi Yossi Goldwasser with Chabad of Mobile joins us to talk about the Jewish New Year. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown. What is that?

Guest: Rosh Hashana begins the Jewish new year 5780 from creation.

Anchor: How is it observed?

Guest: The Jewish new year is celebrated by recommitting ourselves in our relationship with G-d. It is similar to a coronation ceremony, we blow the shofar which is a trumpet-like instrument made from a ram’s horn and say prayers that speak about accepting G-d as our king, apologizing for acts of disloyalty and resolving to follow his directives and be most loyal subjects in the future. We also ask G-d as the ruler of the world to bless us with a year full of good, sweet and happy things. We light candles before the holiday, this year tonight before sunset and tomorrow, Monday evening after nightfall. We celebrate with festive meals including eating traditional sweet foods because we know that G-d loves us and has accepted our service and will bless us with a good year.

Anchor: Why the Jewish New Year celebrated on that day?

Guest: Rosh Hashana is celebrated on the date of the 6th day of creation, when Adam and Eve, the first humans were created. Although they were the last to be created, after the oceans, plants, sun, moon and animals, humans represent the purpose of creation, like a bride and groom entering the wedding hall after all of the tables, flowers, food and music are set up.

Anchor: What do you think is a lesson that can be learned from Rosh Hashana?

Guest: Every single person and every single thing that exists in this world is here for a reason. We are all important to G-d and He chose to create each of us because the world wouldn’t be complete without us.

For the world to be a happy and safe place it is vital for every human to spend a moment each day thinking about what is truly important in life. The seven laws of Noah for all mankind teach us how to live with respect for our families, our neighbors, and even animals. The mitzvot in the Torah teach Jewish people how to live in a way that will bring them inner peace.

If every child would take a moment each day to think about their vision of a more perfect world and what G-d expects from them they would be so much happier and kinder. The same applies to adults- being aware of a Higher Power causes people to feel inner peace and to try to live up to high standards of goodness and morality. Imagine what the world would look like if everyone lived like this- each of us has the power to live this way and inspire those around us through our actions.