Faith Time: Revelation of Mt. Sinai

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Rabbi Steven Silberman with Ahavas Chesed Congregation. We’re talking about a recent observance in synagogues this week, the Revelation of Mount Sinai. What is that?

Guest: The people of Israel shortly after leaving the land of Egypt under the leadership of Moses arrived at Mt. Sinai. As described in the book of Exodus, Moses went up to the mountain and people were at basecamp you might say and Moses came down with the two stone tablets. Upon which were engraved with the “Ten Great Words” as they’re called in Hebrew. Ta-da! It’s fantastic! That’s a revelation. Some are familiar with the famous movie with Charleton Heston, he comes down, looks grand speaks of a magnificent voice, but nobody today knows exactly what happened and how it took place so that’s where a little bit of discussion comes into play.

Anchor: Why are the Ten Commandments important?

Guest: The people of Israel had just been through centuries of oppression and control and now they’re free. Freedom doesn’t mean do whatever the heck you want. Freedom means to live in a society based on law and justice. An analogy might be if the Revolutionary War had ended and there were no Constitution and Bill of Rights what would our nation have been like? So the Ten Commandments and the Torah, five books of Moses gave the people of Israel a framework on how to live their lives. Especially how not to abuse and enslave others.

Anchor: What if any differences are there between the Jewish observance of this event and how it is recounted in the Bible?

Guest: Of course we don’t know exactly how this happened more than 3,000 years ago at the mountain. Nowadays the two days of the holiday are observed by singing, praying, typically people come to synagogue. There’s a festive air in the observance of the holiday. Because the land of Israel is called the land of milk and honey, people often eat sweet and dairy food. If you like ice cream or cheesecake this is the holiday for you. The main focus of the holiday is to study scripture and learn how to be better people.

Anchor: How did the Torah and the Commandments change that society?

Guest: The people of Israel had just experienced this national trauma and we take seriously this guiding principle G-d wants us to learn and grow in every generation as individuals and as a community. So the Ten Commandments and five books of Moses are the guideposts and we’re to learn not as individuals but always in the context as a group because we learn by sharing and discussing so the Ten Commandments and the Torah are our message from G-d you might say, with every generation, we learn how to be better people. Revelations for Jews nowadays means studying and learning and harnessing consciousness.