MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Faith Time, our weekly conversation on matters of faith. Dauphin Way United Methodist Church often has high-profile Christian speakers as part of their annual Dill Lecture series. On Sunday, March 27th the guest will be Rev. Dr. Barbara Brown Taylor. Her new book is Learning to Walk in the Dark is about challenges of faith. For more information on this event you can click here. It’s free and open to the public:

SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022

10:30 a.m. – Sermon in Sanctuary

5:30 p.m. – Lecture in Moore Hall

Dill Lecture Series Committee Member Leigh Ann Berte joins us to talk about this guest coming to Mobile.

Guest: Well, I really think that one of the neat things about Barbara Brown Taylor is the kind of thinker that she is. Of course, she’s an Episcopal priest and has that theological background and training, but she’s also a professor, so she’s a teacher by trade and is really good at communicating ideas.

Reads widely, but the other thing I think is interesting about her is that she’s a really interesting experiencer of life she gets out and does things and engages in and engages in experiences that she weaves in along with the theology and other things that she puts iIn her books. So it’s just exciting to have someone who, with that kind of broad-minded and integrated thinking just discusses ideas and matters of faith.

Anchor: What are Some of the main concepts of Learning to Walk in the Dark?

Guest: You know, I think one of the main concepts is really getting over our fear of the dark. She spends some time kind of unpacking how we’ve gotten associations with darkness that are negative and fearful. And really, what she’s encouraging is moving beyond that and trying to think about what the darkness could teach us to to get curious about it. To be brave about it, and I feel like that’s sort of the journey that the books takes you on is moving from fear to maybe a spirit of curiosity and exploration.