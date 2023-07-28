MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. And joining us this morning is the Rev. Dr. Ulmer Marshall Jr with Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mobile. We want to talk about your long career and retirement. How long have you been in the ministry?

Guest: I’ve been in the ministry at Trinity for 50 years. Starting July 22nd, I was ordained in 1973. They had me and my wife again, the ministry, who is a very great and important part of my ministry.

Anchor: Why retire now?

Guest: I believe that being there for such a long time is it’s about time. And I’m the old body again. Kind of remind you that the time is coming perhaps for you to change. The spirit is willing, but yet they don’t have the energy then ahead to continue on with the ministry. Yep. I will be this coming tomorrow It will be. I will hit another birthday. 76 years old and.

Anchor: Not all ministers continue in ministry to retirement age. Why did you stick with it?

Guest: Because of the love for the minister and a great passion that I have for reaching out. Save souls for people. I love what I do and share in the Word of God. So I’ve never had a thought of quitting. My past has always been that I would probably not retire. Just continue on. But you come to that point where you need to stop.