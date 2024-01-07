MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is James Johnson with NorthStone Baptist Church in Pensacola. We are continuing our conversation about things in the new year. We want to talk about New Year’s resolution and your story in particular about how faith inspired you to lose weight and keep it off. What happened?

Guest: I lost 75 pounds from 241. I’m about five foot ten. And then I went all the way down to 166. Right now I’m about 170 or so. But yeah, it was a faith journey. Something that helped me was a close consideration of the topic of temperance in Scripture. Temperance is the idea of self-control.

And when I reviewed Temperance in the Bible, specifically in Galatians Chapter 5, there’s a list of the fruits of the Spirit. Something kind of clicked in my brain. Yeah. You know, as Christians, we certainly want to be spirit-controlled. But the fact that temperance is listed as a fruit of the Spirit implies that to be spirit-controlled, it means that we must also be self-controlled.

And so, that really hit home with me. I looked at second Peter, Chapter One. There’s a passage here that says, Add to your faith and several, what I call holy affections, are listed there. One of them is temperance. And then even got into First Corinthians Chapter Nine. Paul cautions famously about being a castaway and one way to avoid, you know, he says, “Lest I have preached to others, I might also become a castaway.”

One way to avoid that is through self-control, he says buffet ones body. He brings it into subjection. And so all of those things kind of came together for me, and it became a realization that I need to take better care of myself.

Guest: One of the concepts in here is the idea that we should be stewards of our bodies. What does that mean to you?

Guest: Yeah, well, we only have one body and so we need to steward it well. We only get one shot, one chance at this life. And this is a temporal life. And I understand my citizenship is in heaven. And I’m so thankful that because of Christ, my home is in heaven. But that doesn’t negate the stewardship of things that God entrusts our care while we’re here as pilgrims on this journey.