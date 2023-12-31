MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Micah Gaston with 3Circle Church, Midtown.

Good morning to you, sir. Good morning. We wanted to talk about the new year and what you like about the hope that a new year brings.

Guest: I think the New Year reminds us that change is inevitable, but also, it can be a very good thing and a positive thing.

It’s kind of like when new seasons are all around. We think about winter and springtime, a transition, you know, and times in our lives. Maybe we felt like the last year was a good year and we want to get better.

Or maybe last year was a bad year. We want to see things change. I think it’s a good reminder that as things change, it can be an opportunity for us to step in, to change and be reminded that there is there’s always hope, you know, in the middle of a world.

Sometimes we can be discouraged when we see negative things or potentially when we see failure. But when the New Year rolls around, we see that doesn’t have to describe us. It doesn’t have to define us as we move into something new.

Anchor: How do you think we can use this time to refresh our relationship with the Lord?

Guest: Well, I think we always try to load it onto simple phrases people can remember.

So we often talk to people about spiritual rhythms, you know, of reaching up to worship, reaching into grow and reaching out to serve. And so I think all those are ways that you can continually find fresh places.

Your relationship with God, you know, reaching, reaching out with us, corporate worship, with other believers, whether that is time you spend with God reaching in his word and prayer and really in our culture that’s so, so busy.

I think to really ask like where am I in relationship to last year and the year before and where do I want to be? And I think that reflective time reaching in provides a great opportunity. What does growth look like? And then I think our lives are incomplete if we’re not always asking how do I make others’ lives better?

Like, how do I love God but also love people in a very intentional way?

If we think we’re just going to find improvement, and we only look at our lives to be very shallow, we can miss out on the depth of deep relationships as we serve and love other people.

So I think seeking out those rhythms of reaching up to worship, reaching into grow and reaching out to serve are always there so we can find refreshment and renewal.