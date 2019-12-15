Faith Time: Remembering Seniors at the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Courtney Sims, Social Service Director and Irma Brooks, Admission Coordinator with Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center join us. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: We’re in the midst of the holiday season, what are the challenges seniors face this time of year?

Guest Response: We’ve noticed over the years that many residents exhibit symptoms of depression/sadness. Some have been up and mobile last year and not so much this year. Some residents may receive visits from loved ones and some may not, and we strive to keep all our residents involved in various activities to lift their spirits not only during this time of year but throughout the year.

Chad: How do you make sure seniors remember they’re loved and not forgotten?

Guest Response: We have serval events and activities during this time of year. We just had our 7th annual Christmas by the Creek Event, where we invited resident’s families and the community to enjoy entertainment and food. We have our “adopt a resident program” where volunteers and staff adopt residents and provide gifts. The residents’ Christmas Party and volunteer organizations come in and sing Christmas carols and provide gifts.

Chad: If people want to help, how can they get involved and what skills are you looking for?

Guest Response: We are looking for individuals who are empathic, caring and looking to give back to the community by volunteering their time. Individuals that can assist our residents with arts and crafts events, reading stories, participating in games such as bingo, family feud, and fact or fiction. If an individual is looking to volunteer please contact the facility and ask for me, Ms. Brooks, or Mr. Thomas our Activities Director.

Chad: How does God call us to love and respect our Elders?

Guest Response: Well you see Chad, God calls us in a number of ways. However for me as a social worker God called me to show love and respect by advocating for the residents, spending quality time and getting to know them, being a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on, going shopping for them, sing with them, and ensuring their needs are being met.

Chad: Of all the gestures or activities people can do, what do you think seniors appreciate most?

Guest Response: I would say they love music. They love to sing and dance. They really enjoy the music socials and they just love to have fun and enjoy life.