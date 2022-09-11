THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, today is the 21st anniversary of 9-11. Associate Pastor of 3 Circle Church in Thomasville Jordan Matheson joins us to talk about the importance of people of faith remembering this day.

Guest: The picture that we saw first responders showing this day back in 2001 when many were running away from the chaos these people are running to it to try to save as many people as they can. It reminded me of a passage in John Chapter 15, verse 13. Jesus is teaching here and he says greater love has no one than this to lay down one’s life for one’s friends and just reflecting on that for people of faith, I think that it’s important for us to remember how willing others were to lay their life down, to go towards the chaos, and also to reflect on how Christ laid his life down for us in the ultimate way, by paying for the debt of sin and by dying on the cross.

Anchor: How do you think 911 changed how religious people are?

Guest: Well, in times of tragedy, I think that people often are looking for hope. And I know that even on a day like today that people are searching for hope. And there are many places where people try to find it, and unfortunately, they’re left more empty than what we know. Is that true hope? Hope can be found through a personal relationship with Christ and through being involved in the community of believers. So in times like this, in a day like today, I would say it changes how religious people are because it made people search for something when the country like this is attacked in the way that it was. It made people search for something.