Faith Time: Rediscovering community after Sally

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Elberta is a small rural town in Baldwin County hit hard by Hurricane Sally. In the middle of it all is St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. I spoke with Pastor Keith Ringers about finding community again in the midst of disaster, I asked him about what he’s been talking to his congregation about, particularly in the Gospel lesson.

Guest: All these stewards are hired by the landowner, they all started at different times and some got paid first and the last ones got the same amount, some serve the kingdom of God longer but in the end, we all get the same reward, some have a lot of damage, some have a little but God is gracious in the whole thing.

Chad: How do you find the good in situations that have hit Elberta and other communities in Baldwin County?

Guest: Without any power, our whole neighborhood came together and with fridges and freezers out we have to eat all this food, my neighbor has a great big grill, we sat in the backyard under the stars, I’ve gotten to know all my neighbors, you pick up things you share. I hope that continues through the storm.

Chad: What is the best thing to potentially come out of this storm?

Guest: I hope we have more connections with our neighbors I think we’re more aware of them and their needs, and we’re more tuned in to who they are.

Chad: I think when we’re going about our normal lives we can kind of get distracted by the hustle and bustle but I guess the storm allows us to stop that.

Guest: Yes I think that’s a wonderful thing that’s all you can do, stop and wait we don’t have TV, we don’t have cable, so we’re kind of out of that mode, we have our neighbors and I guess we get our news through gossip now, ha! Did you hear this, did you hear that? When the power comes on we get back to our normal lives pretty quickly, but there’s still a sense of how are you doing, do you need anything, I have gas for the generator, do you need that? I hope it just continues.