Faith Time: Rebuilding

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Justin Driver with Forward Church in Irvington joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We should note we’ve covered your church recently. It was renamed “Forward Church” after a fire in 2017. You’ve focused on the topic of rebuilding from the book of Nehemiah. What are the four steps in rebuilding?

Guest: You’re right. Through the month of February, I covered four topics that I believe were essential in Nehemiah rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem. Those four topics were: 1. Compassion, 2. Cooperation, 3. Confidence, and 4. Courage.

Anchor: How do these four work in concert?

Guest: I explained to our congregation throughout this series that God’s primary desire is to rebuild lives. So we didn’t just focus on brick and mortar, but marriages, families, finances, life circumstances, and concluded that all of these four topics need to work together in our lives as we put our faith in Jesus Christ to rebuild, or fulfill, the will and purpose God has for each individual. Jesus first showed compassion to us by giving His life for our sins. Rebuilding our lives begins with that same compassion that Jesus modeled to us.

Anchor: Which is the most difficult and why?

Guest: I would say for most people I talk to, cooperation is the most difficult. And that’s because the enemy is doing all he can to create division today. But God created us to work together no matter what the color of your skin is or the socio-economic level you are. We are all created to be useful in the God’s Kingdom.

Anchor: What have you learned in the rebuilding process?

Guest: It’s been the topic of “confidence” that has most ministered to me during this process. Having the confidence of knowing that God has good plans for each and every one of us. Even when the timeline isn’t going quite as planned, I hold on to the confidence of knowing it’s all in God’s timing.

Anchor: What do you hope people learn in rebuilding?

Guest: I hope that people really grab a hold of courage in today’s world that we live in. With so many negative things going on, we can have the courage, through the Holy Spirit, to face any opposition that comes our way. We can view opposition as an opportunity and grow stronger because of it through the grace and truth of God’s Word.