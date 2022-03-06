MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Churches try to hold on to members of their congregations—but the hardest group to hold onto—young adults, young professionals between the ages of 18 to mid-’20s. Jourdain Thrash is the young adults and connections pastor at Three Circle Church. We talk about why that age group drifts from the church and how to bring them back.

Guest: I know a lot of churches have student programs, but once kids graduate high school, pretty much what happens is they don’t have a community in the church until they’re.Married with kids. And so we want to provide that community that place where they can come and meet with their peers and worship and grow up that’s unique to them because their stage of life looks so much different. It is hard to reach many. Lifeway statistics tell us that 2/3 of people leave the church by age 22, and most of them will not come back.

And I think it’s because there’s not an authentic community for them.

They kind of feel left out in the normal goings of the church, and we really want to make sure that they have an opportunity to, of course, attend our large gatherings but also have their own community that exists for them and to help them.

Anchor: So how do you reach them in ways that might be different from what their parents experienced?

Guest: Yeah, so for me it’s actually just going out there and doing it and I know that sounds interesting, but for a lot of adults the church really just has to exist. You can go on “What’s happening in Daphne” or Fairhope and they’ll have a family that says hey I need a good church and people will give them 30 answers because if you have good programs and a good product families show up with young adults. It’s a little Different you need to meet them where they are.

You have to pursue them the same way that Jesus pursued us, and so that means going to the colleges being on campus, it’s being in coffee shops. We recently like joined the Chamber of Commerce in both mobile and Baldwin counties because we want to go where young adults and young professionals are because I think that’s what we’re called to do.

We need a generation to stand up and be passionate about the gospel about going out there and reaching people, and so really I think this young adult generation is going to renew the passion and the zeal that we have in the church. And I think that’s so important to the sustainability of the church.

Anchor: In what ways have you learned that there are some more effective or less effective ways to reach this group?

Guest: Yeah, well I think for me and I’ve done this, I’ve made the mistake myself. The whole big event thing just doesn’t work like flashing lights and free giveaways. I’ve seen more young adults come to Christ to come to church over a cup of coffee than a free pair of Airpods. I’m guilty of that myself, but what I’ve been learning with this group is they really just create authenticity. They can smell fake from a mile away and they want an authentic relationship, authentic growth, authentic worship, and a community that fosters those things they don’t want lights in a flashy show.

Anchor: How do you reach young adults who fear they might be judged by a church?

Guest: Yeah, well church hurts real. I’ve experienced it first hand. I’ve had a lot of conversations with young adults about it. The first thing I would tell them is what they’ve experienced doesn’t represent the church. It doesn’t represent Jesus, it’s people, and I’ll be the first to admit. I’m not perfect. People are not perfect, right? And so I would get that out of the way and then I would say let’s look at what the church was meant to be. Let’s look at the Savior we do follow and meets them where they are, that doesn’t tell them they have to be someone they’re not to get to know Him.