MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Violence is one of the most intractable problems in society. How do we calm situations before they escalate to violence? We talk with Pastor Andre Knight about finding better ways to resolve difficult situations.

We talk about ways to deescalate situations, loving our neighbor as ourselves, and why it’s so hard to put aside fighting and look for peace instead. Sometimes it’s hard to walk away or take a time out to cool off. The key is building relationships and having people you trust. Figure out what you can do to be happy and build a better life.