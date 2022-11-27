MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is Kamal Saleem with Mobile Masjid of Al-Islam, we wanted to talk about how religion influences your life. So what are your religious practices and how do they influence you on a daily basis?

GUEST: The way my religious beliefs and practices influence me on a daily basis is we have what we call the basic beliefs. We have the prayer we have fasting. Fasting is once a year, but praying is every day. So we have five prayers. So what enhances my life individually and also collectively as believers, it helps you to deal with the stress. The good and the bad of of everyday life. So prayer is a cornerstone.

Anchor: When we talk about how this can improve our lives, sometimes the life intrudes on our practices. How do you find sometimes that your daily life interferes with you trying to be mindful and participate in your faith?

Guest: Well, I think what we all should do and what I do in particular that I always remember my purpose. You know my reason for being here. So when the challenges come, the waters get a little wavy. And then I rely on my faith and it allows me to get through the day.

Anchor: How can we put our faith into practice so it helps improve our lives? And we live according to the tenets of our faith

Guest: I think the way we can do that is by keeping the main thing the main thing you know when we realize that these are principles that we live by. You’re going to have challenges, but I think that the key is is always remember your purpose. Always remember that the Creator has all of us and never get stressed by life because you’re going to be challenged. But don’t let it get to you because you know the ultimate goal is to be a good believer I think the important thing here is also remember that. Part of these practices, even though they can be sometimes difficult to remember or to live by on a daily basis, that’s the mindfulness that helps keep us centered in life.