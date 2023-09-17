MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Ronnie McCarson with Cottage Hill Baptist Church. He is the pastor to folks 55 plus at College Baptist Church. We wanted to talk about senior issues, elder care, and end-of-life issues. When does someone plan for their end-of-life arrangements?

Guest: Well, if you think about it, you really shouldn’t wait until you’re in your senior adult years. If you’re going across the pond to another country, you should have had these things in place because if something, God forbid, something would happen, you need to have your kids taken care of, your issues taken care of. So really, it’s not just a senior adult issue. It’s any time we should have that taken care of. But before a medical issue takes place, when you still have your mind, when you think clearly is what you need to do.

Anchor: What sorts of things should people have squared away? The funeral, to me, is the most obvious, But what else?

Guest: Well, you have a medical directive. What do you want happening to you in your last hours? What do you want to have done there? You need to have a trust. You need to have a living will. You need to have a power of attorney. You need to think about the things that you want two people to have. Are you going to give them away? You know who the who’s going to get what? You need to have those things written out.

Anchor: Now, this is not just for seniors, but really this is for their families as well. How does this help families to have these plans already in place?

Guest: When you already have it in place, you have peace of mind knowing that you’re carrying out the wishes of your loved one. So there’s no fighting, no fuss, and no thinking about trying to guess what they want. You have it in writing.

Anchor: What are some of the fallouts that could happen?

Guest: Well, it’s not just that. I mean, it takes when you’re at the hospital and you’re trying to decide whether you can leave the life support on or not, and you have different family members fussing over that. It carries over to the funeral home of whether they’re going to have a nicer casket or, you know, whatever it may be that carries over to who’s going to get what. So having these things in writing makes all the difference in the world.