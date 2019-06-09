Faith Time: Preaching in South Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Pastor Aaron Smith joins us to talk about a rare opportunity in South Africa. Here's a look at our conversation:

Anchor: You recently completed a mission trip to South Africa--who went and what did you do?

Guest: Yes sir, I was able to go with a fellow pastor friend of mine, Scott Young, from Kingsport, TN and we visited with four missionary family who minister in the city of Port Elizabeth, which is on the Southern border in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. We were there for eight days and each of us preached multiple in four churches, three different youth meetings, taught a class in a Bible college started by our missionaries, and we were even able to preach at two public schools as well. We were also able to visit the grounds of a new Christian camp operated by one of the missionaries called Camp Rhino.

Anchor: What was the value of this trip?

Guest: The value of a trip like this is really unbelievable. While South Africa is one of the most developed third world countries in the world with many of our modern day convinces, much of the country is plagued by disease, high unemployment, and low mortality rate.

Anchor: What do you think you and the other pastor learned from this experience?

Guest: I think what we learned the most is that no matter where you go in the world, people are the same. They need Jesus. The same Gospel of the death, burial, and resurrection that saves those that trust in Him here in America is the same Gospel that saves in South Africa.



Anchor: How hospitable would you say South Africa is to Christians on a mission trip?

Guest: Chad the people there are very receptive. They are some of the most hospitable people anywhere I've ever seen.

Anchor: In general, who are the people who are cut out for trips like these?

Guest: South Africa is one of the most beautiful places in all the world. In all honesty, I think anyone who has the heart to reach people with the Gospel could take a trip to there. If any of your viewers would like more information on the ministries or possibly give a financial contribution to the missionaries there can visit projectsouthafrica.com or camprhino.org