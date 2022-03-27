MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the War in Ukraine still raging in Europe, many in the west turn to prayer–Wayne Miller, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, in Mobile Joins us to talk about what we can pray about in a time of war.

Guest: We pray for peace number one and then we pray for repentance from wickedness that the enemy turns from wicked ways. And we pray for our demonstration of love towards our enemies as Jesus teaches us. We pray for God’s protection over all of those in danger. We pray for civilians, our armed forces trying to bring peace to the land, and finally, we try to pray for our leaders. That they all may be moved to be guided by God and to bring good and peace to the world.

Anchor: Let’s talk about the power of prayer. What are some biblical examples of when there were times when prayer made a difference in an outcome?

Guest: That’s a good question. One thing that we need to remember is there are always different outcomes to our prayers and God is in charge of that, and we sometimes will say that God has three ways of answering prayers. Yes, no, or not yet. And all three of those are outcomes that might not always be the outcome that we’re looking for, and I can relate to that. But through prayer, Jesus overcame temptation to sin. He maintained his relationship with his Heavenly Father, though he couldn’t change the mission of going to the cross prophets and Kings throughout the Old Testament prayed for God’s help to keep them from making the wrong choices.

Anchor: How can the church influence world events like the war in Ukraine?

Guest: The church can be an ally to those in need, and I’m careful with that word. We try not to take sides, but the church can be an ally to those who are in need. From a prayer perspective, prayer works by renewing our sense that we’re not alone. It helps carry the burden of others even if we are at a distance geographically from estrangement from war, from disease or some other force.

But the church is also called to provide charity and a lot of prayer is for us that we increase our charity for others who have been displaced, especially refugees, women, children, the churches that partner up around the world to rebuild lives that have been affected by the destruction of a fallen world.

Anchor: So how can prayer be put into action?

Guest: We believe that prayer gives strength to do what’s right. Prayer builds a more right relationship between US and God, and therefore it’s got to bring good to the world. And the Bible says this one little simple verse, it says, pray without ceasing. And if we are in better conversation with God. That beautiful gift of prayer while driving while dealing with conflict while discerning difficult situations and decisions. God will bless those outcomes.