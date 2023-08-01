PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Samantha Quiroz with Pray for Pensacola. We wanted to talk about prayer. How does God have an influence on our society through prayer?

Guest: Well, really, the work of a Christian is intrinsic. So the way that we make change is that we are changed more into the glory of God, more into wanting to help our neighbor, whoever that may be, whether we’re running late and we have our whole day planned, letting God come in and mess our day up so that we can be the hands and feet of Jesus if need be.

Anchor: How does evil triumph when there’s an absence of godly people?

Guest: Well, I think that just goes on to say that if we’re quiet, injustice rules and reigns, and the longer that injustice rules and reigns, the more that people think this is the way things are supposed to go. But when we just focus on God, when we see who he is, we are changed.

Anchor: You work with people who are incarcerated, people who are out of jail or prison. How can God guide them on the right path?

Guest: Well, when I went into the jails all the time and I would always say the things that brought you in here are they’re on they’re on the outside. Those things didn’t just go away. And I think that we can use that for our lives as well. The things that we continually go around the mountain with, the things that we continually deal with, they don’t just go away.

We have to partner with the Holy Spirit to get intrinsically inside of us, to change who we are, and to change what we see as the possible solutions for our life. What is he saying we should do? How is he supposed to guide us? And you definitely need a community of like-minded people to help you go in that direction.