Faith Time: Pray for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning are Lou and Samantha Quiroz with Pray for Pensacola. This has been a year where a lot of people have been praying for relief and salvation. What is Pray for Pensacola?

Guest: Pray for Pensacola is a non-profit, prayer and fasting movement design to encourage every Christian to pray and fast for our city. We were a group from many different churches and many different backgrounds. We connected by the internet. Back then, Pensacola was a small town with a large amount of problems. We had two abortion clinics. We didn’t have a real “full-time” mayor yet. The downtown was empty, old and dead on the weekends. Poverty was a continual issue. We decided to tackle a different problem every day for 40 days. What we saw each year was that God slowly changed our city.

Anchor: Why is prayer important?

Guest: To quote one of my favorite authors. “I pray because I can’t help myself. … I pray because the need flows out of me all the time, waking and sleeping. It doesn’t change God. It changes me.” C.S. Lewis. Prayer makes us more like Jesus – Prayer shows us the heart of God – Prayer reveals the wisdom of God.

There will be a prayer rally in Pensacola on November 21st.

