MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Happening later today—praise and worship on the water. Starting at 6 this evening at Cooper Riverside Park in Mobile is the first All-White Prayer and Praise on the River. Dr. Henry W. Roberts II from Word of Life Community Church joins us to talk about what’s going on this evening.

Guest: Focus on prayer and half the time of praise and worship in the presence of God on the Mobile River. If everyone else has hit the river, I think it’s time for the Saints to come together and have something nice on the river.

Chad: So why is this an all-white apparel event? What is the significance there?

Guest: OK, well the all-white signifies the status, location, purity and the solidarity of people come together and it just looks good. Chad, it’s kind of a cultural thing.

Chad: So what do you want people to pray about?

Guest: Well, first of all, we will need to be prayed about our nation and about this war situation, how the other things are expanding. 2nd, we want to pray for each and every state in these United States.