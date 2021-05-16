Faith Time: Pentecost 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Pastor Sam Sinclair with Cloverleaf Baptist Church. Pentecost starts this month. What is Pentecost?

Guest: Originally, Pentecost was one of the Jewish Festivals in the Old Testament. It came 50 days after Passover and celebrating the gathering of the first fruits of the harvest. In Acts 2, God sends the Holy Spirit to permanently indwell His people and inaugurate the New Covenant. Before His ascension, Jesus had promised to send the Holy Spirit to empower His people to preach the gospel.

Anchor: What is the Holy Sprit and how does it differ from the father/son in the Christian trinity?

Guest: In Christian theology, we recognize that there is one God who eternally exists in three distinct persons, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. All three persons are truly God; all three possess all the attributes of God, and all three work together in perfect harmony.

Throughout Scripture, we see the Father planning, the Son carrying out the Father’s will, and the Holy Spirit applying and giving life.

Perhaps the best example of how the trinity operates is in redemption: God the Father planned our salvation from before time. God the Son died for sinners, paying the price that sin requires. God the Holy Spirit applies it. He convicts us of our sin, opens our eyes to see Christ’s glory, and gives us the gifts of repentance and faith to receive Christ. We call this event the new birth, and it’s a work of God the Holy Spirit.

Anchor: Why is the spirit the most misunderstood part of the Christian trinity?

Guest: Sometimes, people think of the Holy Spirit as less divine than the other persons, since we see Him being sent by the Father and Son. We assume that a difference in operation means a difference in importance. In the Bible, the Holy Spirit is presented as fully divine in complete equality with Father and Son.

Another reason He is so misunderstood is that many people equate Him with one of His attributes—power. While the Holy Spirit is indeed associated with power, He’s not some impersonal force, but He is the Personal God. In Ephesians 4:30, He can be grieved. He can be blasphemed. He can be worshipped. He prays for God’s people. He acts. He convicts. He gives life. He draws. He wills. He’s not just a force!

Anchor: Why is the story of Pentecost important to the modern church?

Guest: The story of Pentecost is so crucial for a number of reasons. Christians can only effectively minister when we rely on the Holy Spirit. We’re given an impossible task: make disciples of every nation on earth, and then love one another. How can we do this? Certainly not by any human power. It can only be done by divine power, by the power and work of the Holy Spirit.