MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us on the red couch this week for Faith Time is Markes Mosley with Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Loxley to talk about how the pandemic changed the very nature of preaching.

From embracing the unknown when it came to CDC guidelines to suffering a bit of burnout, we discuss how the pandemic impacted both local preachers and their congregations. Pastor Mosley discusses how changing venues, a new, virtual method of preaching, and added safeguards reinvented preaching for him, not just during the pandemic, but even now in this post-Pandemic landscape.