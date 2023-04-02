MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Jourdain Thrash with 3 Circle Church. We want to talk about Palm Sunday,what’s the best way you have of summarizing this Bible story?

Guest: I mean, this Bible story is really the triumphant entry to Jerusalem by Jesus for the Passover and it’s an amazing story. You see him riding in on this donkey. People are dropping palm leaves at his feet while he comes through, and they’re yelling out Hosanna, which means save. And so it’s a really powerful story just to depict and it kind of sets up Holy Week or it sets up his death and resurrection.

Anchor: Why was Jesus so welcomed into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and then crucified?

Guest: Well, the welcome is because when he came in on that donkey, he was telling people he was essentially the Messiah, right? And so this is the savior that for generations the Jewish culture would have been Speaking of. And so when they see him coming in, they’re excited. For this and then, of course, they’re being oppressed by the Romans. So they’re thinking, oh, our savers going to come and he’s going to free us from the Romans, but they fully didn’t understand what he was coming to do. And so it kind of led to a little bit of disappointment as well.

Anchor: Why is it important that Jesus was riding in on a donkey?

Guest: Well, two reasons. One, it shows us humility, right? The people were hoping for this. Xavier, that was going to help conquer, you know, Rome. And so they’re probably thinking this military leader going. He’s gonna come in on a stallion. And what do we know about Jesus? Well, every time he is mentioned, he kind of does things his way. Not the way that we expected. And so rather than being the king that they wanted, he ended up being the king that they needed who brought them greater salvation. And that donkey shows that humility, but it also fulfills the prophecy of the Old Testament for him. To be the Messiah.