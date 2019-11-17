Faith Time: Outreach through Christmas program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tommy Quinn with First Baptist Tillman’s Corner joins us to talk about their annual tradition. Here’s a look at our conversation about their “Gulf Coast Christmas” program. There’s also a link for tickets.

Anchor: What do you like most about this program?

Guest: Response. It is a great way to share the gospel in creative ways. It is a lot of fun for the whole family!

Anchor: How do holiday-themed events like this help spread the gospel?

Guest: Response I think people are more open to the Gospel this time of year so we are excited to share about the birth of Jesus.

Anchor: What do you hope visitors get out of this program?

Guest: Response. We hope people leave differently than they walked in the door.

Anchor: Why are programs like these important to your church’s mission?

Guest: response We just recently got a new pastor and I know his desire is to reach mobile and especially the Tillman’s corner area for Christ!

