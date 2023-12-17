MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Kamal Saleem with Mobile Masjid of al Islam. We want to talk about a big concept, the concept of one God, one humanity. What does that mean in Islam?

Guest: What that means is, is that there’s one creator. Oh, almighty God. Sometimes we hear the term Allah, but that’s the Arabic term. We’re talking about God. And as one humanity. So humanity is the same wherever we find humans. So as one God and as one humanity.

Anchor: How do you think this concept ties together Islam, Christianity, and Judaism?

Guest: I think the way it ties in is that when we go back to what we call in this country around the world two Abrahamic faiths, and all of these messengers, these three mighty messengers, are from Abraham. And Abraham was a proponent of one God, one creation. So there should be our bases anytime that we have differences or difficulties with each other, we should go back to that basic premise, 1-to-1 creation.

Anchor: How do we, in times of conflict, remind ourselves when these different religions of different faiths have conflicts that ultimately these three religions come from the Abrahamic core? How do you remind yourself that?

Guest: I think the way we remind ourselves is that like we have to say, how what do you do to go back to the basics? Because you use the what gets us, of course, is when we’ve added something that does not belong within that you know, like we said, we bake the cake where you can’t leave an ingredient out. So if we decide that we want to resolve, we’ve got to go back to the basics. And that is a commonality of beliefs, a commonality of love. Even though we have different ways to approach God, we should have an overall respect for all human beings.