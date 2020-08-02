Faith Time: New methods, same message

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Senior Pastor John Breland with South Coast Church. We recorded this interview last week.

We wanted to talk about “new methods, same message,” what new methods have you been using?

Guest: Well, we’ve been doing ONLINE since the beginning of our church but we’ve updated our technology and strategy to better fit the needs of our church and community during this unique season. Instead of streaming on use one platform, we’ve expanded to include ALL social platforms including website, app, Facebook, Instagram and most recently we’ve created a YOUTUBE channel. Also, we’ve really increased our online presence in the area of Kids and Youth. Every week our team is creating original content and uploading so parents and kids are very interactive during this season. Last week we had a Pickup Parade for our Virtual VBS complete with a Drive-Thru Petting Zoo!

Anchor: How does online worship change the way you deliver The Word if at all?

Guest: I think overall attention span is shifting…most of our live, in-person services were 75 mins…we are definitely trying to take into consideration that people are spending more time on Zoom for work…also, there’s a reason TED Talks are only 18 mins…our attention span and retention is only so good!

Anchor: How do you keep a sense of comradery and fellowship?

Guest: That’s really the challenge…we’re about full rooms, high fives, hand-shakes and hugs…not just HELLO. We’re having meetings now to really figure out what the fall looks like for small groups, fellowship, serving, etc. I think it will be a combination of “virtual” and in-person groups to meet the needs of the community.

Anchor: how have these circumstances made youth and kids ministry evolve?

Guest: Our creativity has come way up! Our team has really worked very hard to create weekly content…In my opinion, the kid’s ministry is one of the ways we’ve excelled and grown the most during this season.