Faith Time: New Beginnings in 2021

COFFEEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Melodye Hooper with Ulcanush Baptist Church. It’s almost a tired premise, that 2020 has been a bad year. Let’s focus on 2021, how do we focus on new beginnings?

Guest: I think this year has really taught us a lot and there are things we can take from it to make 2021 a whole new beginning and one of the best years ever if we really apply ourselves and not focus on all the negative.

Anchor: In what ways can God make things better?

Guest: Well, God could easily take away Covid-19, make the world peaceful, etc..but I don’t believe God is going to do anything right now to make things betters. I believe the reality is He brought us this year to get our attention and bring us closer to Him again. God uses every situation for good no matter how bad it may seem. Until the nation turns back to Him, why would He make things better just to convenience us?

Anchor: Why is it easier to be pessimistic about the future than hopeful?

Guest: The world today is full of a lot of negative and to me it takes less effort and is easier to be pessimistic when you sit back, listen, and look around at everything instead of being hopeful about the future and what it holds. But why not be hopeful and have courage about what the future will bring and holds instead of being so worried and upset about things of the past and what’s happening now that we can’t change?

Anchor: How do you get people to be hopeful in your life?

Guest: By staying strong and hopeful myself. If you show strength, hope and encouragement to others, they can see and feel it and it will become contagious just like a smile. I read in my daily devotion this past week that “as difficult as life becomes, grumbling solves nothing. When we trust God in faith, we show others that our God is still good even when things seem terribly bad.”

Anchor: What have you found most challenging in the last six months?

Guest: To me it has seemed challenging to try and find a good balance between caring for my family and still enjoying everything while keeping them safe during this pandemic. All we can do is pray and keep our faith. Take each day as it comes and remember that God has this and is still in control.