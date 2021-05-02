Faith Time: National Day of Prayer mixing in-person and virtual events in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Shree Shaw Lovett with the Alabama National Day of Prayer Task Force. The National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 6. The video above has our conversation.

There will be National Day of Prayer events at some local spots:

Prichard City Hall Thursday afternoon

There will be an event at Honor Park in Semmes

LeFlore Magnet School will have a “Prayer Around the Pole” at 7:30 in the morning.

For more information on other events go to nationaldayofprayer.org and search your zip code.

