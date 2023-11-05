GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Teddy Turrentine with Friendship Baptist Church in Grand Bay.

We want to get people up to speed on what we’re talking about today with you. A few weeks ago, your son-in-law, Michael “Soy” Taylor, he was a missionary in Guatemala, killed in a robbery attempt. And your daughter and their children are returning. How is everybody doing?

Guest: We’re struggling. My daughter, especially, is struggling. It’s been nearly four weeks last night since he passed. And so she’s had to focus on how her older two girls, they’re 11 and 10, actually understand. A little bit more than the 9-year-old does.

Anchor: Tell us a little bit more about “Soy” as a person. What was he like as a man?

Guest: Soy it was, as a personal friend of mine said it, was a perfect missionary. He loved what he was doing. He was a really faithful husband, but he was a fabulous father to his three girls. And just as I said it to you a few weeks ago, to know Soy was to love Soy. He just had that personality about him.

Anchor: One of the things that stood out to me about this story in particular is that your daughter and your three grandchildren are going to go back. Why?

Guest: My daughter said to her girls a few weeks ago, ‘What if we did not go back?’ And the oldest one, who’s 11, said, ‘Mom, we had to go back because God called you to Guatemala and we got to fulfill the call of God.’ My daughter reiterated to me this morning that that’s the call of God in her life. And she has to go back and fulfill that call.

Anchor: What do you think is the importance of the work down there in Guatemala?

Guest: It’s very important from a spiritual standpoint, but we have a school where the most impoverished children you will meet are in school, and there and a medical clinic and other ministries taking place. Very important work.