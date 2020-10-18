Faith Time: Modifying children’s ministry in the Pandemic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Dr. Lawrence Phipps with the First Baptist Church Gulf Shores. Hurricane Sally made landfall in South Baldwin County weeks ago but there are still several weeks-worth of cleanup remaining. He talks to us about their community’s experience in the storm.

Guest: Of course I walked outside and trees were blocking every entranceway, trees were down on houses, trees were down on yards as far as that was concerned, it was like wow, what are we going to do next? I’ve been trained with Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief I tell people I do a better job of tearing stuff up, building stuff so I’m the chainsaw guy and I was blessed that my daughter and her two come along on a golf cart, they pulled limbs and piled them up so the relief began Wednesday morning.