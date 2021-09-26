Faith Time: Mobile church marks anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Churches that have been around a long time have a long history in the community. The congregation of Saint John’s Deliverance Temple marked nearly 50 years last month. We talk about the history of their church with Elder Benjamin Ingram and Overseer Stephenie Barker.

Guest: God commissioned Apostle Cleveland Smith to open the doors of the Saint John’s Deliverance Temple. The Church began in August 1973. The call was given to Apostle Smith to preach the Glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ, especially to those who were considered outcasts by others, those who felt there was no hope, who believed that God had given up on them. It did not matter what their background was but to let them know about the power of God through Jesus Christ to save and deliver them so they could become a new person in Christ. We came from all walks of life. There were those of us who were considered or thought of as being morally good by some as well as those of us who were not thought of being morally good, but we were all sinners and needed to be saved. The Gospel was preached and demonstrated to us by righteousness living daily and we received the Gospel, and our lives were changed so we could give glory to God by our righteous living through Jesus Christ.

Anchor: How has it changed in its history?

Guest: The Church foundation is still Jesus Christ Our Lord but we who adhere to the Gospel message have changed. We came in some on welfare with maybe about 3 or four gainfully employed. Now we have the majority of us are gainfully employed. During the earlier years, we were single-parents with children, now many of us have gone back to school gotten degrees, living productive lives, are entrepreneurs, and helping others to live rich full lives in Christ. Our children have adults who are prospering both Spiritually and economically.

When we survey our Church History, we are reminding ourselves and revealing to others some of the reasons we do the things we have done. We remind ourselves and reveal to others what God has done and is continuously doing for us. Every house of God has its call from God, but all the houses of God glorify God. We remind those who were with us and reveal to others who come after us the plan God has given to this house

Anchor: As you mark this Anniversary, what do you want the Congregation and Community to know?

We want the Congregation to see where God has brought us from, to continue to be courageous in this work God has called us to, to appreciate not only the Leader God has given to us but appreciate the roles God has given to us in this Great work for The Lord in this Ministry. We want the community to know we are still fulfilling God’s Will by daily living the Christian life, still clothing and feeding those in need, and reaching out to all mankind. We are still extending the Gospel message, loving others, and seeing God use us, so souls are still being saved, healed, and delivered.