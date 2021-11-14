Faith Time: Mobile Church marks 150 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some churches have been around for a few years, some decades, some even longer than that. A local downtown Church celebrated a milestone last month–150 years. Pastor Dr. Alvin A. Cleveland, Sr. with Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile talks to us about that milestone.

Guest: It’s a milestone because we’ve been around such a long time. Corinthian was formed right after slavery, so we look at that legacy from 1861, to start that church its a tremendous history. Our church came out of the St. Louis Street Baptist Church and one of the distinguishing things about our church is the first pastor was one of the first trustees of our school in Selma, Selma University so we have ties to a lot of history in the state?

Chad: How do you think a church stays viable for that long?

Guest: Well you have to preach and teach the Gospel and you have to educate people and get them to understand the importance of their faith. Share the faith and teach it to their children. It shows you have stability, sometimes newer churches can be more successful because they get away from some of the things older churches have been bogged down in but a church that’s been around a long time you have a history, you have stability showing you’ve been doing things right and a lot of people look for that, it can be better than a church that comes up and then “goes out of business” so to speak.

Chad: How do you think the church’s mission has changed over the years if at all.

Guest: it’s changed with time, as I often say to my parishioners we have to change our methodology, we don’t change our theology, which caused the church to change when you look at changing times. The mission has changed, we reach out to people in trying times, we are more understanding of women in ministry, and we know the need to take care of the less fortunate