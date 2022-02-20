BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Church is so much more than service on Sunday. Many churches are involved in service projects whether they are close to home or far away. It is a Missions Directors’ job to help make sure the church is working and growing. 3 Circle Church Missions Pastor Jacob Baker joins us to talk about the duties of a Missions director.

Guest: So every church has its unique, unique vision and mission, right? I mean, we’re given a, you know, a mandate by God that we gathered worship to glorify him, and then we equip the Saints and.

We go out and serve so that looks a little bit different at each local church, but as missions, Pastor missions, director of a local church, my job is just to kind of help connect people here at our church to organizations to people in need, to groups outside of our church walls to partner with for the Gospel.

Anchor: How do you put the missionary role of a church into action?

Guest: Yeah, so it’s up to kind of the lead pastor and leave staff with that specific vision they’ve given to each local church it’s a little bit different for everybody, but like one thing here we want to do is we want to plant more churches. We want to see God worshipped in the community here locally and regionally throughout the US and then. And the ends of the earth, so we equip the Saints on Sunday mornings when we gather together and we teach. But then there are things that we do outside of that. Small groups where we are encouraging and growing people in their maturity in their face to go out and to make disciples in their neighborhoods, in their workplaces, and it is just equipping our people and helping them realize, hey God wants to use everybody, not just the church staff, but every believer for his glory into.the ends of the earth.

Anchor: What are the duties of a missions pastor

Guest: Yeah, we’ve over the years been involved with several different church planning organizations within the US, and so we’ve partnered heavily in Philadelphia with several church plants through North American Mission Board and things like that. What we do is we pray for them that’s the biggest thing we could ever do. We financially partner with new church plants that’s one of the bigger needs that every new church plant has is finances to get things going.

And then we try to help provide tangible items for them to reach out to their community. Any local church has to have an impact in their local area. I mean, we see that in the Bible we see this so the early church did. They reached out and they serve people in their community and that’s what we want to do. And so we partner with and and and share items that we have with them so that they can have a bigger impact.

Anchor: What can members of the congregation do to help with the work of missions?

Yeah, the biggest thing is we see in John 20:20. Jesus says he says that as I was sent so I’m even now I’m sending you and we want everybody in our church to realize that if they’re following Jesus they are sent out and so yes, it does mean partnering with the local church with our partners going on mission trips. Partnering prayerfully with our missionaries that serve domestically and internationally.

But it also means them going out and making disciples themselves, so it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to do things within our partners and within our context, we want them to realize that they have the Holy Spirit, right? They are filled with the Holy Spirit, just as church staff and pastors are, and God wants to use them for big things outside of our Church walls.