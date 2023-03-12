MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning is Jourdain Thrash with 3 Circle Church. We want to talk about 3 Circle’s, new Ministry Residency Program. What is it?

It’s a program that’s set up to help, equip and train the next generation of ministry leaders for taking over the leadership of the church. Through hands-on ministry experience and biblically-based leadership training.

So why did 3 Circle want to establish this sort of program?

A study that actually came out. The average national age of the pastor has gone up, meaning pastors are growing older, but they’re not handing off leadership to the next generation. We want to do something to help with this, and we figured the best way to do it would be. To equip the next generation.

So what do you hope participants of the residency program get?

Out of this, we want to inspire. Equip and prepare them to do vocational ministry. That way, when they step into it, they are fully aware of what they’re. Doing and how to do it?

So one of the challenges of ministry is getting young people interested in being a minister, how does this program you think, inspire young people in this field?

Well, Chad, I think it gives them the courage to know they’re not alone. When you get a group together, they can see that something that may be daunting to them when you have people on your side doing it with you, it kind of brings this inspiration and this courage and that’s what we’re wanting to do. Provide through this.

On the corollary, do you think a program like this would help weed people out that realize maybe this isn’t for me?

Yeah, actually a part of our process for being accepted to the program is confirming that calling ministry and we’ve had some really great interactions where they’ve realized, hey, maybe this isn’t for me, but we are also then able to point them into other directions and help them get connected where they may feel called to go.

More information on the program can be found here.