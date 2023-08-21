MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. And joining us this morning is Ronnie McCarson, Cottage Hill Baptist Church. You are the pastor to adults 55 plus. What does that entail?

Guest: Well, actually, I’m an outreach arm. I help pastor our pastor, Dr. Alan Floyd. He accomplished what he needs to accomplish in ministering, with that size of a church one pastor couldn’t do it all. So I’m helping to minister to these, I think, the greatest generation. I think I have the best job on staff. I really do.

Anchor: So how do you get church members that are transitioning from middle age to senior citizens to stay active in the church?

Well, in the middle age, I mean, if you’re talking about boomers and empty nesters, they’re they’re not quite in the mindset yet of transitioning into this area. So what I try to do is we try to find out their gifts, what they’re retiring from, or where they can bring those gifts into the life of the church and try to connect them into the body life of the church, whether it’s a mission trip or serving around the church or so forth to keep them active so that they’re going to go see those grandbabies.

Anchor: So what are the challenges of reaching that particular age?

Guest: In the middle adults there? Well, it would be trying to get them involved in the body’s life. It’s one thing when they’re worried about are they going to what are they going to do in their years of retirement. But I think the best thing we can do is immediately try to get them involved in it, whether it’s going on a mission trip overseas, whether it’s doing something local. In our level, you layer projects, whether it may be whatever it may be to make sure they feel connected to the body of life and they’ll stay active.