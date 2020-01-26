Faith Time: Mentoring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Dominic Grant with Walk by Faith Ministries in Mobile joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about mentoring? How do you define it?

Guest: Response Advise or train someone younger or inexperienced

Anchor: What value does scripture place on mentoring?

Guest: Response There’s a great value because the Bible tells us the train up a child in the way they should go so and it said do unto others as you would have them do unto you letting us know that we all in some form shape or fashion should be mentors

Anchor: How does someone become a mentor?

Guest: Response I think mentoring starts with the ability to care for other people

Anchor: How can a mentee be changed by a mentor?

Guest: Response Because Caring is a byproduct of love and love always seem to show up in the midst of caring

Anchor: What sort of mentor roles might a person have without even knowing it?

Guest: Response The ability to love people that seems hard to love – the ability to help when help is not appreciated – The ability to forgive when an apology is not given