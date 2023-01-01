MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning is Bert Park with Government Street United Methodist Church. We wanted to talk about resolutions one could make, but more particularly we also wanted to talk about how we can make a fresh start in our lives.

Guest: Ah, spiritual gifts. Paul gives us a representative list of four different lists of spiritual gifts and that would be first Corinthians 12, Romans 12, Ephesians 4, first, Peter 4. Where am I going with this? We have been given spiritual gifts, individual spiritual gifts, some more than others, different. The gifts, but the gifts themselves are are are from him, and to be used in his glory. So you can start your walk today your Christian. You don’t need to wait for the new year. You can start today by first discerning what is that spiritual gift you’ve been given and then nurturing it. That you try it out on people that I think I might be a teacher. I think I might be an evangelist. I think I might be a prophet. OK, but the point is is you will get that affirmation from individuals and then you’ll know you’re on the. Right track.

How can we see that sort of grace that God provides for those sorts of fresh starts?

Grace is a fairly nebulous term for Christians. Isn’t it? Yeah it is. Let me give you 2 definitions if you know what an acronym is. I trust that the viewing public might know that. Two definitions of grace have worked for me. Grace, God’s riches at Christ’s expense. Then he comes into your life. There’s another aspect of grace. God’s rewards. Christ enters.