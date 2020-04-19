Faith Time: Maintaining a church community in the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor David Cagle with Crosspoint Church joins us via Zoom. Here’s a look at our conversation.

Anchor: We wanted to talk about a church and its role as a community bedrock. Is it possible for a church to experience a true “community” when we can’t be together physically in most cases?

Guest: Thanks for having me. Is it possible for a true community? Yes and No. It’s possible to experience a semblance of community, but not in a full sense. The Scriptures paint a pretty clear picture.. of a group of sinners, who have repented of their sins and placed their faith in Christ. And they were physically around one another, a lot. They consistently shared meals, sang, prayed, gave, read Scripture together. And while we can do some of those things together in a “virtual sense” — there’s a lot we miss out on when we can’t see one another face to face. So while we can get a “sense” of Christian community in these days, it’s definitely not the same.

Anchor: How has your church tried to facilitate community in light of the Coronavirus and the restrictions that go along with it?

Guest: Like most churches around the nation — we’ve adapted the best we can. While it’s definitely not the same as being together “in-person”, we’re grateful the Lord has allowed us to leverage technology for His glory. For our Sunday Morning Services, we offer a Facebook Live service. We also try to offer more interactive settings for our weekly Bible Studies and Community Groups through things like Zoom as well as a more interactive Facebook Live stream.

Anchor: What, if any, positives have you seen come from the pandemic?

Guest: Our church is a unique church. We’re like a small close-knit family, so we’ve never really felt the need to try to create an “online” presence. We’ve seen a couple of “unexpected positives” come from this pandemic in our fellowship. We’ve seen new faces tuning in from around our community and even our nation. We’ve also seen this be a blessing for our home-bound members.

Anchor: How do you think this pandemic impacts your church from here forward?

Guest: The Scriptures speak to the role that trials/hard times in this life play in the life of a Christian’s faith. James 1 says, “count it all joy my brothers when you meet trials of various kinds”. Why? “because you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness”. In short — trials serve a purpose in a Christian’s life, trials are not senseless. The Lord uses trials to grow us in our faith/dependence on Him. We’ve already seen this within our fellowship. Although this has been a difficult season — I believe it will ultimately be for our good and His glory.

Anchor: What have you learned in the last month?

Guest: Well, Chad… one thing I’ve learned is that if “technology” is a spiritual gift — I definitely don’t have it. In all seriousness — one of the biggest realities I’ve been reminded of throughout this pandemic, is that people are looking for hope. When everything was shut down (sports, restaurants, movie theaters, everything…) it was as if the Lord called a “time-out” on our society. When fear/anxiety started to spread, many began to look for comfort/hope. I’ve been reminded that the hope that this world is truly longing for, is hope in Christ. As Christians, we share in an enduring faith. What can separate us from the love of Christ? Absolutely nothing, not even a global pandemic.