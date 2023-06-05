SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Angie Ishee with Magdalene’s, Inc. joins us. She talks about what their organization does.

Guest: It is a faith-based organization serving women who are coming out of sex trafficking or who have been sexually exploited or who have been trafficked.

Anchor: So why was this organization formed in Northwest Florida?

Guest: Florida ranks number three in the country for human trafficking. And we realize that it happens in our own backyard. And at this time that God was calling us to this purpose to serve women in our own community. We realized that there was a massage brothel, a massage parlor that had been cited for having sex trafficking happening in its walls and we took that over and turned it into a beautiful gift shop. And we serve women.

Anchor: So how does a woman become a victim of this sort of thing?

Guest: Well, a lot of people think of it as the movie “Taken” or the white panel van where children are abducted at bus stops. But it happens a lot more covertly than that. Almost half of cases are with someone that a person trusts already. It may be a family member, which is one of the fastest-growing areas of sexual exploitation, but it is also happening through the Internet, through video games, and through chat rooms.

It is just so important for health care providers, parents, educators, for all of us as a community to realize that it can be happening in the bedroom of your home. It can be happening through text messaging girls just innocently sending a nude photo to somebody because she’s been offered a little bit of money and then it escalates. It can happen with a runaway who within 48 hours is in the arms of a trafficker.

For more information click here.