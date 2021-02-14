Faith Time: Love and Valentine’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Ellis Harper with Ark of Safety Ministries. Valentine’s Day is coming up, when it comes to expressing love–how do people sometimes confuse the secular and Biblical definitions?

Guest: From my unrenewed mindset I didn’t know the love of God because my mind was blinded to it I didn’t understand it I couldn’t comprehend it. Innately it didn’t come from me but God fixed it like a TV he had us cable ready. It means once you get hooked up to the right source everything comes innately that was meant to be.

Anchor: How do people of faith show love?

Guest: Love is an action word so; We must show love like God our father showed it he gave it to a dying, depraved, and defiant society called the World. Something with absolutely no value at all. John 3:16 says for God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that who so ever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. In short, he looked beyond our fault and saw our needs.

Anchor: What is the importance of keeping physical expressions of love, like sex, within the bounds of marriage?

Guest: when we keep sex in the confines of the marriage we lower the possibility of children being born out of wedlock. The threat of the family structure is not broken down due in part to two uncommitted folks engaging in an activity set aside for marriage. We also lower the chances for children being aborted due to selfish illicit sexual activity. Or the possibility of kids born and raised without a father in the home. Which in many cases those who wind up on welfare and are raised by their stepdad. Who in many cases don’t know how to show them the love that they so desperately need at key points in life.

Anchor: How can we show love to people who we may not like or who may not like us?

Guest: First we must understand that without God it’s impossible to show love to your enemies. That’s why we need The Holy Spirit so we could produce that attribute called love. We couldn’t produce that on our own we have to be saved. And now we are trapped and God knows it. The Bible says that faith works by love. For example, how a car works by gas. No matter how big the engine or how powerful the transmission is. It won’t be able to show its performance without the fuel called gas. And so it is with the believers no matter the title, task, or talent it all runs off of faith which is only fueled by love.