Faith Time: Looking for answers only God can provide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Justin Driver with Forward Church in Mobile County. We wanted to talk about the book of Daniel today and the idea that people are searching for answers only God can provide, where do you start on this subject?

Guest: Specifically in the first few chapters of Book of Daniel, King Nebuchadnezzar needed answers to the dreams he had, the NKJV calls them the visions of his head. One thing I would point out about this is the fact that people are dealing with a lot of things mentally in today’s society—especially with things concerning the current pandemic we are experiencing. Studies have shown that mental health, for many people groups, is at an all-time low and they are searching for answers. King Nebuchadnezzar went to all of his “wise people” in the land but none could reveal to him the answers he searched for. Then in Daniel 2:28, Daniel told the king “But there is a God in heaven who reveals secrets.” Many times we search for answers in other places but the only one who really has what we need is God Himself.

Anchor: Why did God reveal things to Daniel?

Guest: Daniel was an uncompromising person first of all. He did not bow to the idols of Babylon, but he devoted himself whole-heartedly to God. Daniel chapter 6 reveals to us many of his characteristics. He also had a spirit of excellence about him. The scripture tells us that no one could find charge or fault in him because he was faithful. We all know that Daniel was a man of prayer and fasting. These are all qualities that we should have if our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ truly has the throne of our hearts.

Anchor: If you are a person of prayer who is resolute, what can those qualities bring into a person’s life?

Guest: I’d like to point out three main results of these qualities: Restoration, Revelation, and Revival. Restoration comes when we commit whole-heartedly to God all that we are and place Jesus at the center of our life as Lord of our life. We see that these qualities brought divine revelation to Daniel for the King that, by the way, none of the “wise people” of the land possessed. But just as important as these, we need revival in our nation and in our churches. I believe that prayer, fasting, and faithfulness, as well as having a spirit of excellence and especially an uncompromising spirit about us today is exactly what it’s going to take to experience the revival we need.

Anchor: What do you take away from this Bible lesson?

Guest: I would leave people with this thought. First, there is a God in heaven who has what you need and what you are searching for. Last, I would say that revival is birthed in our hearts. Give God your entire heart and then watch the difference that will make not only in your life, but the lives around you—your family, your church, and ultimately the city of Mobile and our nation.