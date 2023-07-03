LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Brandon Morrison with Loxley Church. On this Sunday morning, we picked up a light topic. What is our purpose in life?

Guest: What is there for us? A good one. Everybody’s been trying to answer that one for a long time. For me, Chad, the way I understand purpose is it begins with God. It purpose begins with God. The Bible is very clear about this in Colossians chapter one in verse 16, just as we were created by him, for him. And so purpose really begins with understanding God and helps in helping us to relate to him, identify with the Lord, develop intimacy and fellowship with God over the course of our lives. And that’s how we find our purpose.

Anchor: So how do we go to that journey? How do we find our purpose in God?

Guest: I think about it this way, and this is why I like to convey purpose to people. It’s like we’ve all been given this great gift, this gift of life, like a tool in life to use, but we don’t really know how to use the tool. And so a lot of people are going to spend their years trying to figure out how to use the tool of life.

And they’re going to look back and have gone through a lot of ups and downs and trial and error. But other people are just going to go to the creator who made the tool and gave us the gift to say, Hey, how do we use this? You know, what do we do with this thing? What is our purpose?

And so I feel like we soon as we go to God and so do we do that and learn from him through his word and by his presence will tap into our purpose.

Anchor: How do we know if we’re doing it right?

This is the one that hangs a lot of people up. It’s so interesting because right or wrong in purpose, I like to encourage people with this idea that your purpose doesn’t necessarily mean what you do in life. You can fulfill your purpose no matter what you’re doing. The New Testament has a great concept. The Lord just said it this way.

He said, Whatever you do do with all of your heart, do it as unto the Lord and not as in demand, so you can really fulfill your purpose right in the middle of whatever you do for a living or as a career.