Faith Time: Lenten Season 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Dr. Joe Savage with Roads of Hope. Lent is underway and for a lot of Christians, that’s a time of giving something up. What is the Biblical Story that created Lent?

Guest: Lent is a 40 day period of prayer, fasting, penance, sacrifice, and good works in preparation for Easter. It lasts from Ash Wednesday to the Saturday before Easter. The 40 days of lent come from a story told three times in the Bible. The story is about Jesus being led into a desert before his ministry began. While in the desert, Jesus was praying and fasting. Scripture teaches that toward the end of his fast, Satan came and tempted Jesus in three ways. Of course, Jesus denied these temptations and upon His victory, His ministry began which ultimately led to the cross and resurrection.

Anchor: What can we learn from Christ resisting the Devil’s temptations?

Guest: Numerous things can be learned, but I will give you just a few:

1) Jesus was “led” into the desert. Sometimes, each of us find ourselves alone in deserted places, but we need to realize God often leads us to these places because He wants to do a deeper and greater work in our lives. Lent and even isolation that comes from covid19, is a brilliant time to let God do a deep work in your life.

2) In times of isolation or aloneness, we often get tempted by evil in our thoughts, feelings, desires. Satan tempts us with the things we need and want. He tempts us with thoughts of what life could be, what life ought to be, what we think life should be. Lent and this story about Christ teaches us to give up the things the world is telling us to have – Our rights, feelings, opinions,

3) The way to deal with loneliness, isolation, aloneness, temptation, physical weakness is to know Scripture and cling to Scripture. Why? Because Scripture helps us to see life for what it is. Scripture brings truth to life and strength to overcome. Also because Scripture is literally God’s words and God’s words have power over Satan, temptation, and all things evil.

4) The story teaches us to not give up or quit or let temptation or anything else such as self get in the way of God’s purpose and plan for each one of us. God absolutely has a plan and purpose for your life. Don’t let selfishness or other people determine and define who you are, how you should think, or what you should do. The decisions we make matter. God has what’s best for you. Satan and the world have what is worst for you. 10 Jesus said to him, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only.”