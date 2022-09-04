MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible.

Guest: God created the first human beings it tells us in his image. And so we have this distinction of how human beings are part of the beautiful, you know, work of creation, yet distinct in some ways. And so God, you know, gives this command to Adam and Eve the first human beings. It talks about, you know, being fruitful and multiplying, filling the earth.

You know, God has given us this ability not to create from nothing as he did, but to create from something and so to use our creative energies, you know, ideas to make an impact as a steward of creation, so to speak.