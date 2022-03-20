MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Faith Time, our weekly conversation on matters of faith. With the War in Ukraine still ongoing, we wanted to talk about the Christian concept of Just War Theory, a way to reconcile some challenges in the faith when it comes to conflicts. Dauphin Way Baptist Church Executive Pastor Keith Taylor joins us to help us understand Just War Theory.

Guest: One of those is a biblical understanding of and desire for peace both with God and living with one another. There’s also this reality that we live in a world that has been totally corrupted by sin and so evil is a very real thing. So we’re seeking to reconcile those two, those two kinds of aspects. Come throughout history, there have been those in the Christian Church who have been pacifists. You know some who have advocated for nonresistance but also throughout Christian history there have been those who called for or who advocated for something that we call this just war theory.

Augustine wrote that it was OK for a Christian to serve in the military as long as the conflicts were fought within certain parameters and he said those had to be to re-establish peace or justice to secure those two, that the conflict had to be motivated by Christian love.

That it had to be fought by the proper authorities, meaning you know kings leaders, not just anyone could go out and declare war. Then that they were fought with proper proportion, meaning that they were to strive to limit those effects of death and destruction.

We also talk about the difference between the commandment “thou shalt not kill” and killing in war or self-defense.

Guest: Christians have traditionally and predominantly understood this as a command. The command not to kill is a prohibition against murder. The commandment was given to a people at a time who were on the cusp of going in to fight battles, and God was telling them to fight.

It’s also in the same context of the Bible that has laws for capital punishment, and that basically established that it was OK to kill in self-defense as well. So at the heart of all of the biblical teachings on conflict and war, is the biblical concept of life and that life is a precious gift from God, and that God is concerned when life is taken. He’s given it and he is the one who created it and he alone is the one that has the right thus to take that life.

I will just say this too while it sounds nice to talk about that philosophically, you know, as a marine officer, retired Marine officer, and as one who has served with those who have.

Being in those situations, even even if it is a just what we would call a just warfare type situation that when you see life being taken when those you know have their lives taken, it’s it forever changes them and so it’s not something to be taken lightly.