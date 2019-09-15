Faith Time: “Jerusalem Comes to the Port City”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kelly Finley and Vaughan Drinkard with Cornerstone Gardens join us to talk about events happening Sunday. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about “Jerusalem Comes to the Port City” What is this?

Guest: The caretakers of Cornerstone Gardens have invited Dr. Stephen Bridge, Executive Director of the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, to come to Mobile. The Garden Tomb is the place that many believe Christ was buried and rose again.

Anchor: When will it be and where?

Guest: Dr. Bridge will be a St Paul’s Episcopal Church this morning at 10 am, then at Cottage Hill Baptist Church this afternoon at 4:30. He’ll return to St. Paul’s at 6 pm for a question and answer time.

Anchor: What do you want people to learn in this event?

Guest: We’d like the visitors to this free event to come away with a better understanding and appreciation of the place where Joseph of Arimathea brought the body of Christ and laid him in his own tomb, and where our Savior was resurrected from the dead.

Anchor: Why are these holy sites so valuable to modern Christianity?

Guest: As for the Garden Tomb, Christ’s resurrection and exaltation is one of Christianity’s main tenets of faith. Therefore, the place where this occurred is very significant.

Anchor: What are you looking forward to most with this lecture event?

Guest: I hope that the listener will leave with a better appreciation of what Christ did for us through His life, death, resurrection, and present Kingdom reign.

Such a blessing to have Dr. Stephen Bridge, executive director of the #GardenTomb here in City of Mobile. Vaughan Drinkard his lovely bride, Linda are hosting such a lovely weekend and you are invited! Yes that’s #LarryThompson making a cameo. Hope to see you tomorrow at #CottageHillBaptistChurch and #StPaulsEpiscopalChurch. 9/15: 4:30-5:30-Cottage Hill Baptist Church 9/15: 6-7pm-St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Posted by Kelly Finley on Saturday, September 14, 2019

