Faith Time: Infallible proofs of Jesus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is James C. Johnson with NorthStone Baptist Church in Pensacola. We’re a few weeks removed from Easter and the Christian tradition is reinforced by Biblical texts cementing it as a historical event. What are Jesus’ infallible proofs?

Guest: – The words “infallible proofs” are found in Acts 1:3 where Luke explains that Jesus showed Himself alive after His “passion” / crucifixion. After His death on the cross, He was seen by many witnesses, over 500, for a 40 day period leading up to His ascension. So, the infallible proofs are everything He did during that period.

Anchor: Why are these proofs important?

Guest: – They’re important because the “infallible proofs” prove that Jesus conquered death. Christ’s resurrection is the most essential truth of the entire Christian faith. 1 Corinthians 15 says, “If Christ be not risen then our faith is empty or vain, and our preaching is vain and we are yet in our sins.” Jesus is the only One who can offer the sinner eternal life because He’s the One who conquered death.

Anchor: How does a stubborn heart and unbelief work against these texts?

Guest: Unbelief, or rejection of Christ’s resurrection and His infallible proofs, is to reject His provision of eternal life, and is, therefore, to consign one’s own soul to eternal hell. The fact is, no one has to go to hell. Anyone watching this right now can admit they’re a sinner and receive Christ as their Savior. I urge the stubborn-hearted person to “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.”

Anchor: Of all the proofs, what do you think is one people cling to the most and why?

Guest: I cling to the account of Jesus appearing on the road to Emmaus where he interacted with two of His disciples, Cleopas, and his companion. There, He “expounded unto them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.” (Luke 24:27) He started with Moses and He went through the OT prophets. I like that account because in that moment He’s underscoring the truth of the Bible. We didn’t live during the 40 days of infallible proofs so we didn’t get to see Him and touch Him and talk to Him in His resurrected body, but we get to see His Word and read, study and apply His Word to our lives. That’s my favorite because of the emphasis on Christ being revealed in the BIBLE.