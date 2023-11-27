MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reginald Benjamin joins us this morning with Justified Incarcerated Ministries in Pensacola. Why do you think people deserve second chances?

Guest: Well, not only do they deserve a second chance, they deserve a third, a fourth and a fifth chance as needed because after going down, we all deserve a chance. Right?

Anchor: Because in a way, you know, we’re all sinners. We all need redemption when we’re talking about someone who’s incarcerated. Where do you start with somebody who is behind bars?

Guest: Well, you start with love and compassion. Yeah. And you see them for who they are as a person. And that’s what Jesus did.

Anchor: Talk to me about how you know whether or not your ministry is effective. How do you know whether or not you’re making a difference in this work?

Guest: When you go into Wal-Mart and you and Target go out to dinner, you see the individuals living productive lives, and they tell you their testimonies of how the ministry has changed their life and direction.