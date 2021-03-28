Faith Time: Holy Week begins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Rev. Msgr. William J. Skoneki with the Cathedral – Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Mobile. Holy Week Starts today. What is Holy Week in Christianity?

Guest: Holy Week is when Christians celebrate many events: Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, His conflict with the Jewish religious authorities, His Last Supper with the disciples on Holy Thursday, and His subsequent arrest, trial, conviction, crucifixion, and death on Good Friday. We top off Holy Week with the most important event of all – Jesus’ resurrection on Easter.

Anchor: What were the great deeds Jesus did during Holy Week?

Guest: One of the greatest deeds done by Jesus during Holy Week was accepting the sufferings He endured during His Passion and Crucifixion – mockery, scourging, crowning with thorns, carrying the cross, and the intense pain of crucifixion itself. This shows us how much Jesus loves us, that He was willing to suffer and even die for us. Another great deed of Jesus during Holy Week was how He forgave his enemies. Hanging on the cross, He said: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing.” He also gave us the great sacrament of Holy Communion at the Last Supper, which Catholics call the “Eucharist.”

Anchor: Why is it important to continue this tradition leading up to Easter?

Guest: The Holy Week tradition is important because Easter is not just about the resurrection of Jesus; Easter celebrates the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus. Without the cross, there is no resurrection. A resurrection-only faith is not Christianity. Holy Week helps us remember all the other events that led to the Resurrection. Life is often a series of crosses and other sufferings: illness, economic uncertainty, betrayals, conflict, deaths of those we love. Jesus’ Resurrection did not take away all our sufferings; it showed us to make suffering redemptive, how to deal with our sufferings in life by remembering that after Good Friday, Easter follows. Jesus foretold His death and resurrection as a “package deal.” He told us that to be His disciples, we have to take up our particular crosses and follow Him. Most of us have a lot of time left on this earth when we will experience both joys and sorrows. Holy Week reminds us that both will necessarily be part of what it means to be a Christian.

Anchor: Of all the days that aren’t Easter during Holy Week, which one is the most significant to you?

Guest: As a Catholic priest, the most significant day for me other than Easter is Holy Thursday. Catholics celebrate Holy Thursday with a Mass we call the “Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper.” It celebrates 3 different events. First, Holy Thursday celebrates how Jesus took bread and wine at the Last Supper and declared it to be His Body and His Blood. Catholics take those statements literally, believing that at Mass the bread and wine we offer become the resurrected Body and Blood of Jesus. Second, we celebrate Holy Thursday as the night Jesus instituted the priesthood. Jesus told the 12 apostles that evening to “do this in memory of me.” The successors of the apostles, the bishops, and their helpers, the priests do this by celebrating Mass on Sundays and during the week. Third, Holy Thursday is a reminder of how bishops, priests, and all of us are called to the ministry of service. Before the Last Supper, Jesus, the master, washed the feet of His disciples, telling them to do the same for others. We reenact that ritual on Holy Thursday evening every year as a reminder that no matter our position in life, we are all called to be servant leaders.